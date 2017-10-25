Stephen Appiah Jabs Asamoah Gyan - VIDEO

Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan is a man of many talents! He has footprints in football, music, boxing, real estate and now airlines – Baby Jet Airlines.



Another thing Asamoah Gyan is also famous for is his dancing skills.



He has over the years pioneered dance routines for the Black Stars anytime they score a goal during matches.



But former Captain of the Senior National Team is teasing Asamoah Gyan that his dance style is one way.



Asamoah Gyan recently shared a video on his Instagram page dancing to one of Atumpan’s songs.



The post generated a lot of comments with one fan @agbongiasede4713 saying “This is what I like about you. whenever you score goal, you make me laugh…one”



The video also caught Stephen Appiah’s attention who said Asamoah Gyan has been dancing the same way since 2004.



“One way dance soooooorrr since 2004 @asamoah_gyan3 ” he said.



Watch the video below:

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BaqRq5cjXto/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Happiness after workout 😂😂😂😂 @sammy_anim , @atumpanmusic</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by Asamoah Gyan (@asamoah_gyan3) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2017-10-25T06:16:30+00:00">Oct 24, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>