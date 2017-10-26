FA Cup Committee Ordered To Change Kickoff Time For Kotoko-Hearts Clash

Related Stories The Ministry of Youth and Sports has ordered the management committee of the MTN FA Cup to change the kickoff time of the much anticipated clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak from 5pm to 3pm.



In a letter signed by the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Pius Hadzide, and copied to all stakeholders involved in the organization of the game, the MOYS insists it is unsafe for the game to be played in the evening.



"This has become necessary after considering all the safety precautions and taken into account the long distance to be traveled by fans and supporters of the two clubs from Accra, Kumasi and other parts of the country," the letter read.



The FACC is yet to officially respond to the directive but historic clash which was scheduled to kickoff at the Tamale Sports Stadium at 17:00GMT will commence at 15:00GMT.



This development will alter the program of the MTN FA Cup Committee for the game which would have seen popular artist Fancy Gadam and other top musicians performing on the day before kickoff.



A curtain raiser between Northern Ladies and Lepo Ladies is also likely to be called off due to the new directive from the Sports Ministry.





