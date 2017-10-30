Asante Kotoko Chief Dr. Kyei gives players ¢5,000 each for winning MTN FA Cup

Related Stories Asante Kotoko Executive Board Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei has rewarded his players with GH¢5,000 each for emerging winners of this year’s MTN FA Cup.



A 3-1 win in the final over fierce rivals Hearts of Oak secured Asante Kotoko’s ninth Ghanaian FA Cup title on Sunday in Tamale.



A stunning performance in the first-half saw Kotoko score three goals, all courtesy of Sadick Adams.



Hearts, despite their strong display in the second department, could only score a consolation goal as the Porcupine Warriors lifted the trophy, much to the delight of the business mogul.



''I thank the team and fans for helping us win the FA Cup trophy'' Dr. Kyei said on Asempa FM.



''I promised to give the players 5,000 and I will deliver',''



''Each player will receive 5,000 each for winning the Cup.''



By virtue of winning the cup competition, Kotoko will represent Ghana in CAF Confederation Cup next season and Dr. Kyei wants to conquer Africa.



''My wish is for Kotoko to participate in the Confederation cup and win it next season''







