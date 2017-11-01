Kwesi Appiahh Recalls Wakaso For Egypt Showdown

Related Stories The former Celtic winger has been handed an invite for next month's encounter with the Pharaohs in World Cup qualifying.



Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is back in Ghana's squad for the first time in as many months as he has been called up for November's 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Egypt.



The former Villarreal man had been in the wilderness since James Kwesi Appiah took over as coach of the Black Stars in May.



Also making return to the Ghana set-up are Cagliari younger Godfred Donsah and Lorient striker Abdul Majeed Waris.



BK Hacken attacker Nasiru Mohammed and Waasland-Beveren winger Nana Ampomah have both been handed their first call-ups.



However, Andre and Jordan Ayew have still been overlooked, having been snubbed for games against Uganda and Saudi Arabia earlier this month.



Ghana are set to play Uganda on the final matchday of the qualifiers.



The match will, however, have no bearing on the winner of the group as Egypt, currently four points clear at the top of the table, have already secured the sole Group E ticket for Russia 2018.



Full Squad:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg, South Africa), Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Lawrence Ati Zigi (Sochaux, France)



Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Daniel Opare (Augsburg, Germany), Lumor Agbenyenu (Portimonense, Portugal), Abass Mohammed (Harrisburg City, USA), Nicholas Opoku (Club Africain, Tunisia), Kasim Nuhu Adams (Young Boys, Switzerland), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England)



Midfielders: Joseph Attamah (Istanbul Basaksehir, Turkey), Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Godfred Donsah (Bologna, Italy), Nasiru Mohammed (BK Hacken, Sweden), Patrick Twumasi (Astana FC, Kazakhstan), Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Edwin Gyasi (Aalesund, Norway)



Forwards: Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland), Asamoah Gyan (Kayerispor, Turkey), Majeed Waris (Lorent, France), Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia)