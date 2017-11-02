2017 Aiteo CAF Awards To Be Held In Accra

Related Stories Accra will host the 2017 CAF Awards on Thursday, 4 January 2018 at a yet-to-be named venue.

Nigerian energy giants, Aiteo, are the headline sponsors of next year’s edition after replacing telecommunication giants Glo



Players, officials and administrators who distinguished themselves exemplary during the year under review will be honoured.



CAF on Wednesday announced the nominees for the African Player of the Year and African Player of the Year – Based in Africa.



Thirty (30) players each have been nominated for the two topmost categories.



The winner will be decided by votes from the Head Coaches/Technical Directors of the National Associations affiliated to CAF, members of the CAF Technical and Development Committee and a panel of Media Experts.



