Former Ghana Midfielder Yakubu Ababakari To Be Buried Today

Related Stories Former Ghana midfielder Yakubu Ababakari will be buried today at his family house in Tema.



The played died on Tuesday after failing to survive an illness which had kept him in the hospital for weeks.



Yakubu per the custome of his religion will be laid to rest today.



The ex-Ajax man died at age 35.



He represented Ghana at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and also played a part in Ghana’s qualification to the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany but could not make the final cut for the main tournamnet. Source: ghanasportsonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.