Ghana To Use Egypt Game To Build Team For The Future

Related Stories Ghana’s coach Kwesi Appiah will not have to bother about the results of the last group game for Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt as the game will be used as part of the team building process.



The Black Stars will play the Pharaohs of Egypt on Sunday, November 12 at the Cape Coast Stadium in a game that won’t see any significant change in Group E as Egypt had already booked the only ticket available to represent Africa from the group.



But the game might still be necessary, especially for the future of the team, because it will provide Appiah with an idea of how the future of the team would look like.



According to a statement on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) official website, results might not be really necessarily because the game will be used as a preparatory match for a formidable future for the team.



“Kwesi Appiah is expected to use the match to further assess the development of the team, as Egypt had already secured the sole ticket to Russia from the group,” the statement read.



Three debutants, Nana Ampomah, Abas Mohammed and Nasiru Mohammed would have a have to justify their inclusion in the 23-man squad named by the coach, whilst Mubarak Wakaso, Godfred Donsah and Majeed Warris have made a return.