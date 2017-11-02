Former Ghana Captain John Mensah Retires From Football

Related Stories Former Ghana captain John Mensah has announced his retirement from football according to multiple reports in the media.



The defender retires at age 34 having paid his dues to the senior national team.



John Mensah played for the Ghana U20 team (Black Satellites) at the 2001 FIFA U20 World Cup where he helped the team to the finals.



He also played at two successive FIFA World Cups with the Black Stars, thus in Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010.



The strong defender who was nicknamed “the rock” played for Chievo Verona, Rennes, Lyon and Sunderland.



He recently ended his contract with Swedish Club AFC United.



As one of the longest serving Black Stars players, the former Modena center-back scored 3 goals in 86 appearances for the National team.



In addition, he played at the 2006, 2008 and 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.