John Mensah Denies Retirement Rumours

Related Stories Former Ghana captain and Sunderland defender John Mensah has poured cold water on reports that he has retired from international football insisting he still has some energy to play football.



Emerging reports in the Ghanaian media had suggested that the former Sunderland centre back has called it quits on international football, making him the fifth player to have retired officially from international football after Stephen Appiah, Richard Kingson, Laryea Kingston and John Paintsil.



But the one-time roly-poly defender in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM has strongly denied the reports insisting he still have time to play football and will embrace a national call-up if handed him.



"There is no age limit set for the National team which forces a player to retire” Mensah told Kumasi based Angel FM.



”As a footballer, you only make these decisions based on your health and your feelings, whether to retire and focus on something different. I’m praying to have a speedy recovery and then I can decide from there.



"Apart from that, if I manage to get a team by then and the National team presents an invite, I will accept because I am still a Ghanaian and didn’t leave the team on a bad note," he noted.



"Moreover, it was injuries which distracted everything but for now, my concentration is on my injury which I want to be healed,” he added.



John Mensah who also played for Renne and Chievo Verona is currently nursing a knee injury and is hopeful of returning into the national team after coming out of the treatment room.