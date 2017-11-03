Hearts Goalkeeper Samuel Akurugu Send In Transfer Request

Related Stories Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Samuel Akurugu has sent in a transfer request to the Club, Ghanasportsonline.com can reveal.



Akurugu’s contract at Hearts is set to expire as the goalkeeper seeks a move away from the Club.



The shot-stopper after commanding a first team place at the beginning of the just ended season lost his position to Ben Mensah.



The former Sekondi Hasaacas goalkeeper failed to make any appearance for the Club in the second round of the season prompting him to send in a transfer request.



Ghanasportsonline.com checks reveal newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side Karela United have begun talks with the goalkeeper.



The goalkeeper has one more year left on his contract at Hearts of Oak Source: ghanasportsonline.com