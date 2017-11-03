Starlets Coach Samuel Fabin Set To Make Club Coaching Return With AshantiGold

Related Stories Black Starlets coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin is set to be announced as coach of Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold SC, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusive reveal.



GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report that Samuel Fabin will take over the Miners coaching reins following the departure of Charles Akunnor, who rejoined newly promoted Premier League side Dreams FC.



The 59-year-old gaffer hasn’t had a club managerial job since leaving La-based outfit Inter Allies in the 2015 Ghana Premier League season.



The burly trainer led the Black Starlets to the quarter final stage of the just ended U-17 FIFA World Cup in India where they were defeated 2-1 by old nemesis Mali.



He is expected to be unveiled as the club's coach before the commencement of their pre-season training.