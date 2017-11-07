Black Starlets Receive $4000 Each As Bonuses From FIFA U-17 World Cup

Related Stories Players of the national Under-17 team, the Black Starlets have each received an amount of $4000 as bonuses from their participation at the World Cup in India last month.



The Black Starlets were eliminated at the quarter final stage by Mali in Guwahati, after a 2-1 defeat on a soggy pitch.



The team won two group games against Colombia and India but lost to the United States. They progress to the round of 16 where they eliminated fellow Africans Niger following a 2-0 victory in Mumbai.



Following the wins at the competition the players have received an amount of $4000 each which was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Sports.



“We are making some payments and began with the Black starlets. The moneys due the players have hit their accounts given by the ministry,” Elvis Adjei Baah told footyghana.com.



“We already put it out there they are operating on a $1000 per win but we are operating on the qualification bonus scheme. So advancing from the group despite winning two games each player receives $3000,



“On top of that an amount of $1000 each for the round of 16 win over Niger- that makes it $4000 per player in total.”



This means an amount of $84,000 in total was dolled out to the Black Starlets.



The Black Starlets could not win the tournament for the third time following successes in 1991 and 1995.