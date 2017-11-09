We Have To Defeat Egypt - Sannie Daara

Related Stories The Communications Manager of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara says Ghana has to beat Egypt this weekend in the final 2018 World Cup qualifier.



Sannie stressed that Ghana needs to win the game to prove a point and also move up the FIFA World ranking.



“We have so many things we can do, we beat Saudi Arabia a World Cup team 3-0 so if we beat Egypt it will tell people that we deserved to play at the Mundial though it did not happen” Sannie told the Press



“It will also lift us on the FIFA ranking and give the technical team the chance to assess the new players.”



“Already the interest is very high, we are expecting the same thing the people in Cape Coast did at WAFU, they should come and cheer the team to victory although we could not qualify to the World Cup.”



“We have to thank the people of Cape Coast, what we saw at the WAFU,we were very appreciative so when our bosses suggested that the game should be moved here, no one declined.” Sannie concluded.



Ghana defeated Egypt by six goals to one in Kumasi in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.