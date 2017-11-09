Embittered Harry Zakour Blasts Togbe Afede XIV

Related Stories Indignant former Hearts of Oak Chairman Harry Zakour has descended heavily on Togbe Afede XIV describing him as a backstabber whose reign has seen a sharp decline in the management of the club.



Zakour, who is often referred to as The Millennium Chairman for the influential role he played in the club’s success story in 2000 bemoans the current state of the club and theiur inability to lif any major trophy for the past 8 season.



The disgruntled Harry Zakour regrets introducing Togbe Afede to the club and buying into the idea of floating shares which is currently the reason for the club’s apologetic state.



“I brought Togbe to Hearts of Oak. I remember the days he wanted to go to the stadium and watch Hearts matches, I gave him my VIP ticket to go and watch the team. And today, I’m a bad person to him,” he told Adehyeε FM in Kumasi.



“He stabbed me in my back,” he added. “…but I don’t want to fight him. I only wish him the best of luck.”



The resentful Harry Zakour explained further that Togbe Afede does not consult anyone in his decision making, an act that has thronged the club into the current crisis situation.



“He doesn’t call us and doesn’t want us to come near to the team.



“I remember there was a game involving Kotoko and Hearts in Accra. I wanted to promise the team but he told his people not to allow me near the team.



“I vowed not to go close to the team from that day. I stopped going to the stadium. I felt very bad because I had achieved a lot with the club and did not deserve that treatment,” Zakour narrated.



Zakour who led Hearts to win their first ever CAF Champions League in 2000 and the CAF Super Cup in 2001 bemoans the neglect of all former executives of the club, a development he sees as a major factor in the club’s sorry state.



“Alhaji Hearts is not in a good mood, Nii Ayi Bonte and all the old management members have been taken out of the team. We were good friends but he (Togbe) hardly takes advice,” he added.



Togbe Afede XIV has come under huge pressure following the sad state of the club, struggling for 8 years consistently to land a finger on the Ghana Premier League trophy without success.



The club recently endured a painful defeat in the hand of their bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko in the 2017 FA Cup final, losing by 3-1.



Togbe's reign has seen mass recruitment and mass release with payment of salaries and and bonuses for the players and the technical team being a major headache for him.