I'm Ready To Play For Hearts Of Oak Or Asante Kotoko - Eric Ayiah

Related Stories Black Starlets skipper Eric Ayiah has reiterated his readiness to play for Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko should they meet his demands.



The Charity FC marksman was Ghana's U17 side top scorer at the Africa Youth Championship in Gabon as well as the FIFA juvenile World Cup in India.



The 16-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs following his exploits for the Black Starlets in the two competitions.



When quizzed on Accra-based Happy FM whether he would fancy a switch to any of Ghana's two most glamorous clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, Ayiah said, "I'm ready to join any club but everything will depend on my agent. If a club approach me with a nice offer and they think it will fit the criteria we want, why not?.



"I'm working under them and they take the decisions for me, so I wouldn't have any problem if they feel I'm ready to play for any of the two sides, but I cannot choose which one I want most."