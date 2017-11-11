Egypt Arrive In Accra To Face Ghana In Redundant 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Related Stories Egypt have arrived in Accra to face Ghana in the final Group E FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday.



The Pharaohs, who have already qualified for the mundial in Russia, have rested in-form Liverpool star Mohammed Salah.



Central defender Ahmed Hegazi is also out for personal reasons while regular left-back Mohamed Abdel-Shafi was ruled out through injury.



The Black Stars will also miss the services of captain Asamoah Gyan and Christian due to injuries while Kazakhstan-based Patrick Twumasi is being observed after suffering an ankle injury in a friendly on Wednesday.



Egypt reached their first World Cup finals since 1990 after securing a dramatic 2-1 victory over Congo in Alexandria last month.



Ghana will be seeking to avenge the 2-0 defeat in November 2016 in the corresponding fixture. Source: Ghanasoccernet.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.