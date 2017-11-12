Ghana Held 1-1 By Egypt In Final World Cup Qualifier

Related Stories The Black Stars of Ghana were held to a one all draw game by the Pahroahs of Egypt in the last Group D game of the 2018 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), World Cup qualifier at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.



The Stars needed a win to end their campaign on a respectable note, as Egypt has already booked the sole ticket from the group to the competition, but failed.



However it was the Egyptians, who stunned the Stars with an opener in the 60th minute, from Mahmoud Abdul Razak, after picking a pass within the heart of Ghana defence and delivered a mid-air drive that zoomed straight into the net.



Ghana gave a rapid response to the lead and quickly moved into attack.



Ghana succeeded with the equalizer in the 62nd minute, with an Edwin Gyasi’s drive from the edge of the box, which deflected into the net, for the much needed equalizer.



The Stars, after the equalizer ensured they mounted intense pressure on the visitors, who had resorted to defensive game, but it was not enough to fetch them the winner.



The Stars in the process created several goal-scoring chances but were unable to convert them leaving the scores at one-all at the end of the end game.