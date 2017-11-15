Kotoko Confirms Steve Polack Contract Extension

Related Stories Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have confirmed the contract extension of coach Steve Polack following a successful negotiation.



Pollack joined the Porcupine Warriors from Berekum Chelsea in the second stanza of last season and was asked to handle the club until the end of the season.



The 56-year-old led the club to finish the season in fifth place but helped the Club to win the MTN FA Cup, after beating sworn rivals Hearts of Oak 3-1 in Tamale.



The victory ensured Kotoko will represent Ghana at the CAF Confederations Cup, and the club rewarded the manager with the contract.



Details of the contract was not disclosed by the Kumasi-based outfit, however, top sources close to GHANAsoccernet.com indicate that, the English coach was handed a one-year deal and has been tasked to reach the group stages of the continental tournament.