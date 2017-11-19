Kotoko Manager Steve Polack Off To Finland For Holidays

Related Stories Kumasi Asante Kotoko manager Steve Polack left Ghana on Saturday for his home country Finland for holidays after an amazing season with the Porcupine Warriors.



The Finnish will be away for 14 days and return to prepare the side for the upcoming season as The Reds eye the Ghana Premier League title and the CAF Confederation Cup next season.



Polack guided Asante Kotoko to lift the 2017 FA Cup title, beating their sworn rivals Hearts of Oak by 3-1 in a game the Kumasi-based side dominated.



The Finnish was handed a contract extension by the Porcupine Warriors a fortnight ago after his FA Cup success story with the Porcupine Warriors.



Polack joined the Porcupine Warriors from Berekum Chelsea in the second stanza of last season and was asked to handle the club until the end of the season.



The 56-year-old led the club to finish the season in fifth place but helped the Club to win the MTN FA Cup, after beating sworn rivals Hearts of Oak 3-1 in Tamale.



The victory ensured Kotoko will represent Ghana at the CAF Confederations Cup, and the club rewarded the manager with the contract.



Details of the contract was not disclosed by the Kumasi-based outfit, however, top sources close to GHANAsoccernet.com indicate that, the English coach was handed a one-year deal and has been tasked to reach the group stages of the continental tournament.