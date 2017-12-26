Kotoko's Saddick Adams In Stable Condition After Setback

Related Stories Kotoko striker Saddick Adams is responding to treatment after sustaining a threatening injury during the team’s Ghana @60 anniversary match against Hearts of Oak at the Babayara Sports Stadium.



The attacker was rushed to the hospital after failing to continue the game.



Kotoko have announced the player is in stable conditions and still receiving treatment at the hospital.



The former Ghana youth attacker is expected to be discharged from the hospital in the next few days where he will be allowed to take some rest before joining his teammates at training to prepare for the GHALCA G8 competition. Source: ghanasportsonline