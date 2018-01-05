Former Black Stars Coach Avram Grant Lands New Job In India

Related Stories Former Black Stars coach Avram Grant has been appointed as coach by Indian top-flight side North East United FC.



Grant will be returning into coaching in almost a year after leaving Black Stars’ job at the end of the 2017 AFCON.



North East African United FC confirmed the former Chelsea and West Ham manager’s appointment via their official Twitter handle.



Following his appointment, he said: “I agreed to the challenge and am hitting the ground running.



“India is a new and exciting environment for football and look forward to the pace of the league.



“I have confidence in the club and we will do all we can to take the club forward.” Source: Ghanacrusader Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.