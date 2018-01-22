West Ham Reject £14m Swansea Bid For Dede Ayew

|
West Ham have rejected a bid from Swansea for striker Andre Ayew, according to Sky sources.
The offer was worth up to £14m with add-ons, but the Hammers value Ayew at £20m - the price they paid Swansea when they signed him in August 2016.
Sky Sports News reported Swansea's interest in bringing the 28-year-old back to the club earlier this week.
A deal between the clubs is unlikely, with sources close to Ayew insisting he is not keen on a return to the Liberty Stadium.
The Ghana international joined Swansea from Marseille in 2015 and enjoyed a superb debut campaign in England, scoring 12 goals in 35 appearances.
Ayew has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular at West Ham since he joined in August 2016 in a then club-record deal for the club.
He has scored 12 goals in 50 appearances for Hammers, but this season he has managed three top-flight goals in 18 appearances.
David Moyes' side have also rejected a second offer from Rennes for striker Diafra Sakho.
Source: .skysports.com
