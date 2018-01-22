Three Ghanaian Female Referees To Officiate At 2018 Women's WAFU Cup

Related Stories Three Ghanaian female referees have been chosen to officiate at the maiden edition of West African Football Union (WAFU) Women's Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



The three namely, Theresa Bremansu, Joyce Appiah Ohenewaa and Beatrice Thuad earlier this year received their FIFA badges.



The competition will run from 14th to 28th February, 2018 in the West African country.



Ghana, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Niger will be rubbing shoulders with each other in Group A while Group B consist of Nigeria, Togo, Benin and Senegal. Source: ghanasoccernet.com