Majeed Waris And Wife Expecting First Child (PHOTO)

Related Stories Habiba Sinare, wife of Black Stars Striker, Majeed Waris, has announced that they are expecting their first child together.



Waris who joined Portuguese giants FC Porto from FC Lorient on a loan deal is having a good year with the news of his first child on the way.



Habiba who is the daughter of former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women Organizer aspirant, Hajia Mariam Sinare, and the footballer got married in April 2017.



Habiba who made the announcement on her Instagram page as she marks her birthday captioned it as;



"Dear Allah, first of all I want to thank you for everything you have done and still doing in my life. I see and appreciate your awesome work Ya Rabi. Thank you too for starting this year with so much blessings, joy, love and happiness. Indeed you are always there for your servants. Not only adding another year to my life but also blessing me with the most precious, priceless and beautiful birthday gift ever. An amazing year it is! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA????"



Congrats to the couple!