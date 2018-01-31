Samuel Etoâ€™o joins Antalyaspor rivals Konyaspor   

Related Stories Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor have secured the signing of former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o from direct rivals Antalyaspor.



The 36-year-old scored 44 league goals in his two-and-a-half year spell at Antalyaspor.



He will be presented by Konyaspor at a signing ceremony on Wednesday.



The former Barcelona star landed at Konya Airport late on Tuesday and was welcomed by a large group of fans.



Eto'o's capture will boost Konyaspor's battle against relegation, with his new side second-bottom in the Süper Lig table, just one place behind Antalyaspor.