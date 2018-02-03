Footballer Kingsley Sarfo Arrested On Child Sex Allegations In Sweden

Related Stories Ghana international Kingsley Sarfo has yet again been arrested in Sweden for an alleged rape incident involving five underage girls.



This is the third time the Malmo star has been arrested since moving to the Scandinavian country in 2013, as he was twice put behind bars last year for rape and driving under the influence of alcohol and without license respectively.



According to reports in the Swedish media, the Malmo midfielder was seized on Tuesday by Police for several alleged incidents of rape which occurred between 1 March 2016 and 10 July 2017.



If found guilty, the 22-year-old is likely to spend not less than three years behind bars after which he will be deported to Ghana and revoked of his Swedish passport.



Sarfo turned down the opportunity to represent Sweden at senior level in 2017 before making his debut for the Black Stars months later against Uganda.



Sarfo started his career at Rosenborg before moving to BW 90 and later IK Sirus. He excelled tremendously at Sirus which earned him transfer to Malmo FF.