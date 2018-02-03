Jordan Ayew Gets Swansea City Player Of The Month Nomination

Related Stories Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has been nominated for Swansea City's player of the month award.



The former Marseille striker has fined the back of the net six times since the appointment of Carlos Carvalhal as the head coach after the exit Paul Clement.



Jordan will battle it out with goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and midfielder Alfie Mawson who scored the winning goal against Liverpool.



The energetic striker will be hoping to increase his goal tally when they take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.