Hearts Of Oak Threaten To Expose Former Coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi

Related Stories Acting Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei is disappointed with recent comments by former Japanese-American manager Kenichi Yatsuhashi.



This scary comment come in the wake of an interview granted by the former manager insisting he was disappointed with Hearts of Oak’s 3rd place finish in the just ended Ghana Premier League.



After parting ways with the Phobians, the club was in fourth place with an incredible home record.



Odotei who was furiously talking claims Kenichi had set lower targets for the club come the end of the season and has called his assessment of the team hypocritical.



“He told us that winning the league would take us several seasons and that a middle table finish around 8th would be realistic.” Odotei told the media.



“He needs to be informed that if he does not speak the truth we will publish his reports for public consumption.



“How can he say he is disappointed in us when he wanted us to finish 8th,”he revealed.