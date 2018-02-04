Referee Juliet Appiah Presents FIFA Badge To IGP

Juliet Appiah was awarded the Most Promising referee in the 2015 MTN FA Cup awards Related Stories Ghana referee Juliet Appiah has presented her newly-acquired FIFA license to the Inspector General of Police Apeatu-Asare.



Appiah was among twenty-two Ghanaian referees who received their FIFA badges for the year 2018 at the GFA Secretariat in Accra on January 5, 2018.



The female referee who also doubles as a Police Officer officially visited IGP at his office in Accra to show him her FIFA license on Friday.



She was accompanied by the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti Akenteng, Head of women football in Ghana Linear Addy as well as other dignitaries.



IGP commended Juliet Appiah for the good work done and urged her to maintain high level of professionalism in her job.



The budding referee was voted as the most promising knight of the whistle during the 2015 MTN FA Cup awards night.



She is the first police officer in Ghana to rise up to the position of FIFA.