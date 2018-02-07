Afriyie Acquah Suspended For One Match In Italy

Related Stories Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah has been suspended for one match after receiving a red card in the team’s last League game against Sampdoria.



The Ghanaian international will not be in action for their next League match against Udinese.



Acquah went into the referee’s books on two occasions in the game forcing the match official to send him off in the 74th minute in a game he scored.



Torino will be heading into the game against Udinese without their key midfielder.



In addition, his Coach Walter Mazzarri has also been fined € 5,000 for a confrontation with the fourth official during the game against Sampdoria.



Technical Director of the Club Gianluca Petrachi has also been fined € 3,000 for verbally assaulting the officials in the tunnel after the game.