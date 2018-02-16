GFA Opens Application For Five Key Positions

Related Stories The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has opened applications for five key positions as part of its reorganization strategy.



A statement from Mr. Isaac Addo, General Secretary of the GFA listed the positions as; Deputy General Secretary in charge of competitions, Marketing Manager, Competitions Manager and Communications Manager in charge of Competitions.



According to the GFA, the above listed positions are full time, whilst that of the Referees Manager would be on contract basis.



It said, the GFA is in the process of refocusing and redirecting its operations, hence the decision to embark on the strategic recruitment.



The statement said, interested applicants must submit their applications by close of work on March 1, 2018 at the secretariat of the GFA, with their curriculum vitae, references letters and vision statement on the position of interest.