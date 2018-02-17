Hearts Set To Part Ways With Nuttall

Related Stories Accra Hearts of Oak is set to part ways with their head coach Frank Elliot Nuttal, following allegations player transfers without the knowledge of the club.



The coach, who is currently under suspension by the club according to information gathered by the GNA Sports, has been found guilty of misconduct, after unduly interfering with player recruitment and transfer.



According to information gathered by the GNA Sports, the coach allegedly influenced some players to refrain from renewing their contracts with Hearts at the beginning of the season, with the aim of securing foreign deals for them.



Coach Nuttal, was later found to have influenced the transfer of Kwame Kizito, Thomas Abbey, Leonard Tawiah, whilst he failed in his attempt to transfer Winful Cobbinah and Vincent Atingah.



It would be recalled that, some of the players refused to extend their contracts at the end of the season, despite efforts by the club to renew them.



However, Cobbinah and Atingah, failed to land foreign contracts, with the former returning to Hearts, whilst Atingah is reported to be on his way to Kotoko.



A three-member committee headed by Dr. Nyarho Nyarho Tamakloe, was tasked to conduct investigations into the matter and is expected to submit report to the Board of Directors on Friday, February 16.



Information gathered by GNA Sports reveals that, adverse findings were made against the coach and his relationship with the club might come to an end after the board meeting on Friday.



The Scottish trainer, whose role in NM Player Agency, according to reports has one year left on his contract and might not be compensated if axed at the end of the day.