CAF Champions League: Aduana Stars Beat Libyan Club Al Tahadi To Progress

The Ogya lads defeated Al Tahadi 2-0 in Dormaa to advance on a 2-1 aggregate score line.



After a difficult first half for Aduana Stars due to the packed defense of the visiting team, the host ensured they got an important goal to unlock the defense of Al Tahadi.



Midfielder Elvis Opoku broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute with a powerful drive.



Striker Derrick Sassraku scored the much-needed goal 10minutes later seal victory for the home side.



Aduana Stars are thus still on course to make an impression in Africa's inter-Club competition.