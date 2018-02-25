Mercy Tagoe Makes History As First Ghanaian Female Coach To Win A Trophy

Related Stories Interim Black Queens Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has made history by becoming the first ever Ghanaian female Coach to win a trophy.



Mercy Tagoe defied the odds as she led the Black Queens team to win the maiden edition of the WAFU Women’s Cup of Nations tournament in Cote d’ Ivoire.



Having worked as the deputy Coach for the side, the former Amidaus Professional assistant trainer was handed the opportunity to lead the side at the competition.



The Coach however made a big case for herself by supervising the team to win their second major silverware.



Having succeed in her first major test, the former Ghana international female star is likely to be named the substantive head Coach for the Black Queens.



She had previously made history as the first Ghanaian female referee to officiate at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2007.



She was also part of the history making Black Queens squad that qualified for their first ever FIFA World Cup in 1999.