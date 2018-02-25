Asamoah Gyan Aids Kayserispor In 3-2 Win Over Kisampasa

|
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan came from the bench to inspire Kayserispor in their 3-2 win over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig.
Gyan was introduced into the game on the 76th minute to replace Ukrainian international Artem Kravets when Kayserispor were already leading by 2-1.
Gyan’s introduction brought more sharpness in the Kayserispor attack who increased the tally to 3-1 two minutes after his introduction.
Egyptian international Trezeguet reduced the tally for the visitors but it was not enough to secure even a point for them.
Ghana’s Bernard Mensah was on the losing side despite his wonderful performance for the visitors.
Asamoah Gyan has had a below-par season by far with just a goal to his name and being hampered by injuries in what has been a stop-start season.
The win takes Kayserisor to 5th on the table while Kasimpasa drop to 10th from 9th.
|Source: Ghanasoccernet.com
