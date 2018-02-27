Kotoko Supporters Plot Massive Demonstration Over Paa Kwesi Fabin’s Appointment

Related Stories The Communications Director of the Greater Accra Circles Council of Asante Kotoko,Nii Darko,has stated that supporters of the club will be embarking on a demonstration against management of the club on16th March,2018.



This comes after the Porcupine Warriors parted ways with Steve Pollack last Friday ahead of the new season after failing to qualify the club to the next round of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup, where they were bundled out by Congolese side CARA Club 7-6 on penalties.



According to Nii Darko ,the fans of the club will be hitting the street to protest their anger unless management gives them tangible reasons for the sacking of Steve Pollack.



“Kotoko’s problem is not about the coach or players, it’s management”, he said, on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show.



“The people around Dr.Kyei are not helping him”.



“Everyone is scared to talk about the divisions in the club. What reasons did Kotoko give to sacking Pollack?”



We the supporters will be embarking on a demonstration against management on 16th March”, he added.



He also expressed their displeasure over the club’s decision to choose coach Paa Kwesi Fabin over the English man.



How do you sack Pollack and bring Paa Kwasi? Who does that?



“This is just like jumping from frying pan to fire”



“Paa Kwasi is no match for Pollack”, he added.