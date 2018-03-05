Ayew Brothers Draw Praise From Swansea Team-Mates

library image Related Stories Swansea City striker Andy King and midfielder Mike van der Hoorn have lauded the qualities of team-mates Andre and Jordan Ayew after their 4-1 drubbing of West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.



Andre, who was playing against his former club, was directly involved in three of the four goals scored while Jordan was also on target.



“They were brilliant, they don't stop running [and can help Swansea stay up in the Premier League],” said King, as quoted by Daily Mail.



“They are a real outlet and set that pressure and tone from the front. Andre has got minutes under his belt in his first start, so I am sure he will get better,” he added.



According to Van der Hoorn, Andre wanted to prove a point against his former club and that paid off.



“Andre wanted to show something against his old team,” he said.



“That was good for us and it really helped the way the brothers put the energy into our attack. As individuals, they are top players, but with each other they are really connected.



He added: “We showed that was just one bad day. It was all about the response from the team, because before that defeat we did great. What we can't do now is have another bad day at Huddersfield next week, we need to stay sharp and stay focused."



Carlos Carvalhal's side have now moved five places away from the drop zone to 13th position.