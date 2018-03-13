Inter Milan Intensify Kwadwo Asamoah Chase With €3m As He Turns Down Napoli Offer

Related Stories Italian Serie A side Inter Milan have intensified their chase for Ghana and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah following reports that he has turned down an offer to join Napoli.



Kwadwo Asamoah’s contract runs out at Juventus in June this year and already several clubs have thrown in their interest for his signature.



Napoli were in front for the layer’s signature following a broken move to Turkish side Galatasaray.



Kwadwo Asamoah has hinted that he will love to stay in Italy but could be out of the Bienconeri.



With several reports that the Ghanaian has turned down an offer to join Napoli, Inter Milan have increased their bid for the playmaker.



Inter had earlier tabled a €2.5m a year offer for Kwadwo Asamoah but Italian newspaper Tuttosport has reported that Inter have increased their bid to €3m for the Ghanaian.