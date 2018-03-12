I Will Be Back - Steve Pollack Declares

Related Stories Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Steve Polack says he will return to Ghana to coach a top flight team, after receiving a number of offers locally.



Kotoko terminated his contract in February and Coach Pollack, who left Ghana for Finland on Sunday in an interview with graphic online at the Kotoka International Airport before his departure said despite being dissatisfied with the manner in which his contract was terminated, he was weighing the options tabled before him and would return to continue his job in the local league.



"I wasn't hurt with the manner they terminated my contract but I felt the way it was done wasn't right and I think it was a little bit disrespectful but that's the way they do things here and you can't change them, " he said.



"Also I wasn't hurt because when one door closes another opens. There's been a few offers not only in Ghana but outside, but I am going home to refresh myself and see my family then in a few weeks I'll know where I will go. "



Pollack who also coached Berekum Chelsea before his stints with Kotoko continued: “I would love to come back to Ghana but I will consider what the club's plans, visions and strategies are and how we are going to get there."



Touching on the GFA-Great Olympics legal tussle which has stalled the league he said: "That's a serious problem because you plan towards the season and then you get smack in the face with an excuse that the season is not going to start next week. As a coach all your plan is thrown to the windows."



"Football is not played in court rooms. Football is played on pitches so something has got to be done quickly, " he added.



He expressed appreciation to the life patron and owner of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for giving him the opportunity to work with the club.