I Deserve Atletico Madrid Contract Extension - Thomas Partey

Diego Simeone has been able to use Thomas Partey far more extensively this season and the Ghanaian midfielder has been awarded with a contract extension until 2023, a reward that Partey himself feels he deserves.



As Gabi has aged, there has been a far greater need for rotation in midfield for the Argentine coach, and Partey has also benefited from being able to deputise at right-back.



“I deserve what is happening to me,” he explained at the renewal’s press conference.



“The team works well and individually I’m contributing more than ever.”I have the confidence of the coach, I’ve worked hard and must continue in this way.”



Atletico Madrid head to the Camp Nou on Sunday with the chance to go within two points of Barcelona should they emerge victorious, Partey believes all matches are equally important however.



“All matches are equally as challenging for us,” he admitted.”We’re ready to compete. We have to be strong and fight for each ball as if it were the last.”



Antoine Griezmann’s performances of late have been fantastic, he’s been given a new lease of life by Diego Costa’s January arrival, and the former Real Mallorca midfielder believes the Frenchman’s success is all a result of hard work.



“[Griezmann]’s always working hard, sometimes he just lacked luck,” Partey confirmed.



“He’s at his natural level, it’s normal that in some games he doesn’t score.”He works hard and deserves the good things that happen to him.”