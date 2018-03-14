Sports Ministry Announces US$ 32,000 Package For Black Queens...

Related Stories Each Black Queens player will earn US$1,000 (GH¢ 4,500) for winning the maiden WAFU Zone B Women's Cup of Nations.



This was after the Sports Ministry announced a financial package of US$ 32,000 to the team.



Last month, the Queens beat hosts Ivory Coast 1-0 to win the tournament.



''The ministry has approved a package of US$ 32,000 for the Black Queens. So each will get a US$ 1,000- a cedi equivalent of GH¢ 4,500 so that is the package for the team for making Ghana proud,'' sector minister Hon Isaac Asiamah said.