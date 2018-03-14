Thirty-Eight Players Invited To Black Starlets Camp

Related Stories Thirty-Eight (38) players have been invited to camp as the National U-17 [Black Starlets] to begin preparations for the upcoming U-17 WAFU Zone B qualifying games which will be played later this year.



The invited players are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Wednesday 14th March 2018 at 5pm.



Below are the 38 players:



Goalkeepers



Kudjoe David



Ofori Samuel



Quaye Clinton



Defenders



Issahaku Fatawu



Shayibu Abubakari



Alhassan Uzair



Wahab Sulley



Brenyah Aaron



Yeboah Rockson



Umar Mohammed



Anim Bismark



Nti Emmanuel



Tamimu Wahab



Midfielders



Adjei Frimpong Eugene



Abbass Samari



Atiah James



Kwofie Ransford



Wadudu Zakari



Sesi William



Abdul Rashid Fuseini



Opoku Ware Gabriel



Akumagoa Kennedy



Musa Mohammed



Iddrissu Napari



Glabo Salim Yussif



Abotse George



Strikers



Ntiamoah Robert



Ofori Kingsley Drobo



Annan Baah Kingsley Bafour



Gyamfi Kingsley



Tawiah Peter



Ganiyuh Issaka



Doe Caleb



Addo Joseph Tetteh



Wiredu Obed



Darko Robert



Shaibu Tofik



Source: footballghana.com