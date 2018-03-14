Thirty-Eight Players Invited To Black Starlets Camp

|
Thirty-Eight (38) players have been invited to camp as the National U-17 [Black Starlets] to begin preparations for the upcoming U-17 WAFU Zone B qualifying games which will be played later this year.
The invited players are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Wednesday 14th March 2018 at 5pm.
Below are the 38 players:
Goalkeepers
Kudjoe David
Ofori Samuel
Quaye Clinton
Defenders
Issahaku Fatawu
Shayibu Abubakari
Alhassan Uzair
Wahab Sulley
Brenyah Aaron
Yeboah Rockson
Umar Mohammed
Anim Bismark
Nti Emmanuel
Tamimu Wahab
Midfielders
Adjei Frimpong Eugene
Abbass Samari
Atiah James
Kwofie Ransford
Wadudu Zakari
Sesi William
Abdul Rashid Fuseini
Opoku Ware Gabriel
Akumagoa Kennedy
Musa Mohammed
Iddrissu Napari
Glabo Salim Yussif
Abotse George
Strikers
Ntiamoah Robert
Ofori Kingsley Drobo
Annan Baah Kingsley Bafour
Gyamfi Kingsley
Tawiah Peter
Ganiyuh Issaka
Doe Caleb
Addo Joseph Tetteh
Wiredu Obed
Darko Robert
Shaibu Tofik
Sulley Majeed
|Source: footballghana.com
