Convicted Solomon Nyantakyi To Be Released Due To Medical Reports

Related Stories Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Nyantakyi is set to be released from a psychiatric facility following the murder of his mother and sister.



The player is set to be released following reports that he is mentally unstable.



Nyantakyi has been convicted since July when he murdered his mum Patience and little sister Magdalene in their apartment in Parma.



The midfielder who took to drugs and joined bad company will know his position after investigator Paolo Del Monte makes his revelations at a court in Milan.



According to Parmapress, Medical expertise will be brought to examined Nyantakyi and if the report is positive that he is healed and has stable mind, he will be entrusted back to his father.



The budding player's father Fred who was in London when the incident happened has already stated that no matter the pain he has caused, he is ready to take him back