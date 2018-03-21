GFA Commences Match Coordinating Center Policy

Related Stories The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has commenced the implementation of the Match Coordination Centre for the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



The Match Coordination Centre would have on-site staff at all GPL matches, who would liaise with staff of the Association at its command centre tasked to ensure that all GFA Media, Marketing and other Regulations are adhered to at the various match venues.



The innovation is aimed at ensuring that the GFA would be in full control of what is happening at the venues and to ensure that cautions and other safety & security matters are quickly resolved.



Officials at the Coordination Centre would also cross check the referee reports, that would be sent by Referees after the games.



The centre works as a communication hub that ensures that the Centre has up-to-date information from all the centers and to have a full view of every match.



The Match Command Centre is used in some European Leagues and also by UEFA for its club competitions.