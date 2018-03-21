“Lathbridge’s Life Ban Is Harsh” - RAG

Related Stories The Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), has said the life ban imposed on referee Reginald Lathbridge by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), is harsh.



The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA on Tuesday, banned Referee Reginald Lathbridge for life from taking part from all football related activities (administrative, sports and any other) at national and international levels having been found guilty of the charges brought against him by the GFA Prosecutor.



This follows referee Reginald Lathbridge’s failure to submit a complete and accurate match report to the GFA in the match day seven of the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League (GPL) between Bechem United FC and Elmina Sharks FC at Bechem thereby bringing the game into disrepute.



Mr. Joseph Ayitey Mensah – General Secretary of RAG said the lifetime ban handed Lathbridge was harsh, adding that his outfit would seek available avenues to overturn the decision.



In an interview with Mr. Ayitey Mensah said RAG would meet him on Saturday, March 24, to take decide on their next line of action.



"For me the decision was despite the gravity of the case, but we are yet to receive full details of the report from the committee.



“We would meet him on Saturday to see the way forward and one of the options available was to consider an appeal against the decision.”



He added, "this is the second time in year a Ghanaian Referees has received life time ban, so we urged others to be very cautious in their dealings on the field."