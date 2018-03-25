Ghana Would Be Adequately Prepared For Africa Women’s Championship – Minster

Related Stories Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports (MOYS), has said, his outfit would ensure that the National Senior Women’s team (Black Queens) is adequately prepared for the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON), to be hosted by Ghana.



The 13th edition of the AWCON, which would be hosted in Ghana from November 17-1 December, 2018, would see Ghana hosting seven other African countries to battle for one trophy.



Speaking at the launch of the championship, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, Mr. Asiamah pointed out that, for Ghana to host and win the competition, which also serves as qualification to the Women’s World Cup in France next year, the team would be adequately prepared ahead of the tourney to achieve the target.



He stated that, series of friendly matches would be lined up to prepare the team.



According to him, government has approved USD8m to successfully host the biennial competition saying “we successfully hosted the Africa Cup of Nations in 2008 and we would do it again”.



The Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Ms Freda Prempeh said that, she was aware of the task to host an excellent competition and that, the launch was to raise awareness and engage stakeholders in their quest to reach their target of an impressive job.



Miss Prempeh explained that, two venues namely the Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium would be used, adding that four teams would be based in Accra and the rest in Cape Coast.



According to her, the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Rebecca Akuffo and the second lady of the land, Mrs. Samira Bawumia are committed to renovate the Achimota School Park and the El wak Sports Stadium, which would serve as training pitches for the teams.



She called on corporate entities and individuals to come on board to support.



The Chief of Staff at the Presidency Akosua Frema Osei-Opare noted that, hosting the tourney was a step in the right direction to reignite the country’s passion in football.



On her part, she was confident Ghana will emerge victorious to qualify and reach far in the World Cup.



“This is the time to rekindle our interest in football. I want the team to train both physically and mentally to be ready and capable to achieve the ultimate. This is the time to make a statement in Women’s football.” She said



On the night, a fundraising was held to support the event and about Gh¢52,000.00 was raised .



The ceremony saw the attendance from politicians, members from the Ghana’s football governing body, the technical and playing body of the Black Queens, The wife of Liberian President to grace the event.



The AWCON serves as a platform for the winners, second and third to qualify for global gathering in France next year.