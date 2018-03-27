Black Queens To Fly Out on Tuesday for Japan friendly

Related Stories The Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has named her 18-man squad to face Japan on 1 April in a friendly.



She has made two changes to the squad that won her the maiden Zone B Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire last month.



The team will leave for Tokyo tomorrow (Tuesday, 27 March 2018) at 9:30am.



They are expected to return on 3 April.



Black Queens to face Japan:



Patricia Mantey, Nana Ama Asantewaa, Janet Egyir, Rita Okyere, Philicity Asuako, Gladys Amfobea



Nancy Coleman, Justice Tweneboaa, Juliet Acheampong, Priscilla Okyere, Portia Boakye, Leticia Zikpi



Grace Asantewaa, Alice Kusi, Jane Ayieyam, Justina Tetteh, Mavis Owusu, Grace Asare Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.