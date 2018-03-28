Sharks want GFA to refund expenses

Related Stories Elmina Sharks want their travel expenses refunded by the Ghana Football Association after they made the long journey to Berekum for a Ghana Premier League game only to discover it has been rescheduled.



It is a case that has exposed the Ghana Premier League in all its bad details and thrown up issues of organisation, planning and communication.



Elmina Stars made the long journey to Berekum only to discover their game will not happen afterall because the Golden City Park has been rented by the Church of Pentecost for an Easter Convention.



Sharks are understandably furious and want the expenses they have picked catered for.



Beyond that, the story only exposes some of the press areas in the domestic games. With most league venues owned by the state, clubs football has effectively become secondary to more profitable activities like funerals and church services, which earns custodians of the facilities more money.



The Municipal assembly insists they the venue had been secured by the church before the GFA released its latest fixtures. The GFA says the responsibility for the venue and its availability lies with Berekum Chelsea and blame them for the mix up.



Sharks are now staying in Kumasi ahead of their weekend game there against WAFA while the GFA works out how to accommodate their outstanding game in a crowded fixture list.





