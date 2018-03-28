Black Queens Depart For Japan For An International Friendly

Related Stories The Black Queens of Ghana would battle Japan in an International friendly fixed for Sunday, April 1, in Tokyo.



Ghana’s Women Senior National team and the technical team departed Ghana on Tuesday, March 27, to continue their preparations ahead of the match.



The friendly match forms part of preparations for the team as Ghana readies to host the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nation where the first, second and third placed team, would qualify to the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.



The coach of the side, Mrs. Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo, who finished first at the maiden West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B, with the Black Queens named her final 18 players for the crucial encounter.



Mrs. Tagoe Quarcoo kept faith with the team that won the WAFU Zone B tournament in Abidjan last month, and optimistic the team would put up a good show against the Asian giants.



The coach made a single change, which saw Ampem Darkoa Ladies captain and Black Princesses' defender, Justice Tweneboah, replacing Faustina Ampah who has returned to her club after the WAFU duties.



The team is expected to arrive on Tuesday, April 3.



Herein the full squad; Patricia Mantey, Nana Ama Asantewaa, Janet Egyir



Rita Okyere, Philicity Asuako, Gladys Amfobea, Nancy Coleman, Justice Tweneboaa, Juliet Acheampong, Priscilla Okyere, Portia Boakye, Leticia Zikpi, Grace Asantewaa, Alice Kusi, Jane Ayieyam, Ernestina Tetteh, Mavis Owusu and Grace Asare.