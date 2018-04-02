'I Could Have Played For Real Madrid'- KP Boateng

Related Stories Ghana attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng believes he possessed sufficient talent to play for Real Madrid, though he insisted that he's satisfied with his career so far.



Boateng, 31, has had a decent career thus far after lining up for some of the best teams in the world; AC Milan, Tottenham, Dortmund and Schalke 04.



However, the Eintracht Frankfurt attacker believes he has enough potential to don the jersey of Real Madrid but admitted that he didn't work hard enough to fulfil that potential.



"In my opinion, without meaning to come across as arrogant, I could have played for Real Madrid, but I didn't do enough to achieve that," he said in an interview with Bild.



"However, I have reached a point where I am relaxed and satisfied with my career."